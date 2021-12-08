EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $2.94 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $411.04. 5,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.86. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

