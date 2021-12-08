EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $256.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.46 and a 200 day moving average of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,872,610.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,624 shares of company stock worth $139,938,284. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

