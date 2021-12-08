EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 1,625 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,592,000 after purchasing an additional 922,570 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after buying an additional 841,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after buying an additional 817,160 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,046,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,686,000 after buying an additional 773,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after buying an additional 746,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. 13,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,048. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.