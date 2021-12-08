EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 17,387 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 591,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,630,887. The company has a market capitalization of $364.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

