EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 2,048 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $314.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.57 and a 200-day moving average of $296.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

