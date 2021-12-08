EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 3,779 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.