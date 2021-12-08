EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 5,830 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.32. 3,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,483. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

