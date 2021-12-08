EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 592 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 670,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 204,304 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $465.13. 22,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,461. The company has a market capitalization of $438.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.