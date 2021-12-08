EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 6,179 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after acquiring an additional 214,007 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 188,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.72. 87,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

