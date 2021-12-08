EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 7,806 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 745,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

