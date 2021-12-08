EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $195.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,764. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

