EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,992 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,731. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,733 shares of company stock valued at $38,831,371. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

