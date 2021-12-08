EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,275 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,048 shares of company stock worth $18,404,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.17. 93,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.75 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

