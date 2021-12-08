EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,482 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. 4,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,131. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.