EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 493 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $521.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.53 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $509.77 and a 200-day moving average of $440.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

