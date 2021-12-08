EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. 5,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,311. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

