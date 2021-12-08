Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,948. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

