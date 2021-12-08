Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,000 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

