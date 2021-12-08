Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $2.95 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00005859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $59.79 million and $1.17 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010230 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001376 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000787 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,829,936 coins and its circulating supply is 20,241,622 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

