Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.57

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.57 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.30). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 42,021 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

Get Eleco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Albert Hunter acquired 11,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £14,927.22 ($19,794.75).

About Eleco (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.