Electra Private Equity (OTC:ETIVF) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Electra Private Equity (OTC:ETIVF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity Plc is a private equity investment trust, which objective is to follow a realization strategy which aims to crystallize value for shareholders, through balancing the timing of returning cash to shareholders with maximization of value. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom; Continental Europe; US; and Elsewhere.

