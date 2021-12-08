Electric Vehicle Zone Market Capitalization Reaches $41.14 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and $3.79 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.08621417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.10 or 0.99243051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

