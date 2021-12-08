Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.86). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 137.70 ($1.83), with a volume of 368,234 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £801.18 million and a P/E ratio of 91.80.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

