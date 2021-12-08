Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $110,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $146.91 and a one year high of $275.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.84 and its 200 day moving average is $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.