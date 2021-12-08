Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.84 and a 200-day moving average of $241.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $146.91 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

