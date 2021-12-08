Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.32. 3,635,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,028. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $153.68 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.71.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

