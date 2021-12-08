Elisabeth G. Nash Sells 3,725 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. 422,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after buying an additional 81,096 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

