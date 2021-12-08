Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 473,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.09. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 301.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

