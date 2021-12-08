Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 209,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,916. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EARN shares. BTIG Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.