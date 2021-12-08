Elrond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $165.38 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $295.95 or 0.00583340 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $5.87 billion and $165.38 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00180322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00060160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,850,892 coins and its circulating supply is 19,846,473 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.