ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,222.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $61,844.37 and $28,222.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00220540 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.