ELYSIA (EL) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $619,607.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00044189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00228901 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

