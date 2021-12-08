Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Up 5.9%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 17,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,094,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

