Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Shares Up 0.4%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.67. 400 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

