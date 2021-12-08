Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$45.00.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Empire has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.