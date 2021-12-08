Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $49,012.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00058121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.93 or 0.08658831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00061915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,885.85 or 1.00300357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

