Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.673 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Enbridge has increased its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 108.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

