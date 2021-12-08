Enbridge’s (ENB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.88.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$48.58. 2,437,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$40.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.84.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.