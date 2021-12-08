Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Endava worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Endava by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Endava by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Shares of DAVA opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

