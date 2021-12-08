Energi Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $75.89 million and approximately $406,539.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00186193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.70 or 0.00582851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,783,108 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

