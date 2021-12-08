Energi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $304,343.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. Energi has a total market cap of $72.71 million and approximately $304,343.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00182010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.33 or 0.00591423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016009 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,771,005 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

