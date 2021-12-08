Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE ENR opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

