Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $7.84. Energy Transfer shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 831,626 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

