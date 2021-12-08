Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €17.20 ($19.33) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Engie in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.02 ($18.00).

Shares of EPA ENGI traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.19 ($14.82). 6,695,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.08. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

