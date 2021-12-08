Enigma Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $331,093.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00289631 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.