Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Enova International worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 809.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,388 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 6,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,790. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Enova International’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.