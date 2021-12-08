Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 2,400 at Peel Hunt

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($31.43) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($28.71) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt raised Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,149.11 ($28.50).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,688.50 ($22.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 73.06. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.15). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,006.07.

In other news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.22) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($99,423.90). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.93), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($349,237.20).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

