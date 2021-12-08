EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading Up 6.5%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 60,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 57,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Raymond James raised EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

