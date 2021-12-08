Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enzo Biochem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

