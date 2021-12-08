Enzyme (MLN) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $90.98 or 0.00183192 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $163.10 million and approximately $19.94 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

